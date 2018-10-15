Patriots say fan who threw beer at Tyreek Hill will receive 'a letter of disinvite' to future events

Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill had a 75-yard touchdown reception against New England on Sunday night, which allowed the Chiefs to tie the game with just over three minutes remaining.
At the end of that play, Hill found himself face to face with a group of angry Patriots fans sitting in the stands at the end of the end zone. Those fans weren’t happy about what had just transpired in front of them and took it out on the responsible party.
Hill was greeted by numerous middle fingers and also had a beer thrown in his face for good measure.
After the game — which the Chiefs lost 43-40 on a last-second field goal by the Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski — Hill said he was following coach Andy Reid’s advice and not letting the incident bother him.
“My coach told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,'” Hill said. “I’m not mad at all.”
But the Patriots are angry. They sent out a statement Monday morning saying the beer-tossing fan had been identified and will be receiving “a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium,” with the matter being turned over to law enforcement.