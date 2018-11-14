Rams are the winners in "Monday Night Football" relocation

Think about it some more. Less than 24 hours ago, the Rams were facing an uphill struggle against a speedy team on a neutral field at a stifling altitude. Now they will be running downhill in the level surroundings of the friendly Coliseum, where they have gone 5-0 this season with big wins over the Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs are 4-1 on the road with a 43-40 loss at New England and one-possession victories over Pittsburgh and Denver.