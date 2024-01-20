Letters to Sports: Respect for Rams, and a few requests from readers

The Rams have nothing to be ashamed of for losing to Detroit in the playoffs. I have been so happy watching them this season despite all odds against them. Thanks guys for giving it your all and entertaining us devoted fans. We’ll get them next year.

Rodger Hargear

Los Angeles

::

Well, as Gary Klein writes, both quarterbacks played well in this wild-card game, and both teams left their best efforts on the field. As far as revenge for Jared Goff, I don’t think that was the idea here: it’s more the idea that Goff is a very good quarterback, who went East and proved himself to be a great competitor for a different team.

Advertisement

Chet Chebegia

San Marcos

::

The Rams offense played well enough in the wild-card game, but it’s too bad the defense didn’t put forth the same effort.

Tom Stapleton

Glendale

::

I have to say this was a successful season considering the projections before the season. But when it comes to 2024, Rams GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay need to ignore their impulse to try to help the offense and first focus on defense in the draft. I know McVay is blinded by offensive improvements, but even he has to see it’s the defense that needs the major upgrade. And please get a reliable kicker.

Danny Balber Jr.

Pasadena

Advertisement

::

Somehow in the midst of a complimentary article about all about the team and Matthew Stafford, Bill Plaschke manages to make a comparison to all-about-me LeBron James, who gets more than enough press. No need to force it.

Bert Bergen

La Cañada

::

When the Rams are on the clock during the next NFL draft, I’m betting they burn at least one timeout.

Paul Feinsinger

Agoura Hills