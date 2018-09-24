For Marcellus Wiley, the switch from ESPN to FS1 is something worth talking about

More new elements to the Kings’ media approach: A 10-game schedule of Spanish-language broadcasts on ESPN Deportes KWKW-AM (1330) starts Nov. 1 with a broadcast team to be announced; Jarret Stoll will be the sole studio analyst with Patrick O’Neal as Sean O’Donnell moves full time into the front office; and Carrlyn Bathe has been added for between-period interviews, reporting and social media updates during home telecasts. Alex Curry shifts to just hosting “L.A. Kings Weekly.” … The most telling aspect of the Clippers’ decision announced Monday to go with a rotation of analysts joining Ralph Lawler during his final season on Prime Ticket is the initial exclusion of Michael Smith, who had been Lawler’s longest broadcast partner for 15 seasons before Smith was replaced by Bruce Bowen in 2017. A falling-out between the two, according to people familiar with the situation, has not been repaired.