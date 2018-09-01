UCLA vs. Cincinnati: Live updates

The UCLA Bruins kick off the 2018 college football season with a nonconference game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Stay tuned here for live coverage of the game from staff writer Eric Sondheimer. Offensive-minded coach Chip Kelly selected Wilton Speight, who is a graduate transfer from Michigan, to replace Josh Rosen at quarterback in what could be a run-heavy offense. UCLA will be rolling out its new 3-4 defense after giving up school-record 287.4 yards rushing per game last season.