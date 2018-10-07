Gray Maynard debuted in the UFC in 2007. Now 39, the former college wrestling standout is likely nearing the end of his MMA career. Maynard is best known for his classic title fights with Frankie Edgar but struggled afterwards. He has rebounded to win 2 of his last 3. Nik Lentz’s fights are rarely pretty but he is an effective grinder with 12 UFC wins to his credit. He has tended to fall short when matched against elite opposition.

Round 1. Lentz lands a nice leg kick early and then a couple of hard punches. He stuns Maynard with another punch and then clinches. Lentz lands additional punches from close range by the cage. They separate and Lentz lands another hard hook. He follows that with knees and some punches by the cage. Lentz then takes Maynard down and grabs a guillotine choke. Lentz can’t finish the choke but he does roll over in the process so he has top position. Lentz immediately lands elbows and punches from there. Lentz postures up and goes to town with vicious punches. Maynard is taking tremendous punishment. Maynard stands up but eats a knee in the process. 10-7 Lentz.

Round 2. Maynard lands a few punches early. Maynard appears to have Lentz in a little trouble but Maynard moves in and gets countered with a series of hard counters. Lentz lands a head kick and Maynard goes down. The referee finally stops it.