UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledges the audience during an open training session Wednesday in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus / Las Vegas Sun via AP)

All of the conflicts between Conor McGregor and the fighter who replaced him as UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, come to a head Saturday night when they step into the T-Mobile Arena octagon in pursuit of the same glory.

For the power-puncher McGregor, returning to the UFC at age 30 after taking nearly two years off, the opportunity at UFC 229 is to reestablish himself — in what he said could be a $50-million payday — as the organization’s biggest draw and most entertaining star.

Russia’s far more stoic wrestler Nurmagomedov (26-0) is a slight betting favorite, and a victory would extend the success that encouraged the UFC to expand the international reach of its roster.