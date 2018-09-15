USC vs. Texas: Live updates

Until USC’s loss to Stanford, JT Daniels’ last defeat as a starting quarterback came all the way back in December 2016 when Santa Ana Mater Dei High fell to St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section championship.

Entering his first college season, coming off an undefeated state championship run in 2017, Daniels’ camp was readying him to face the inevitable trying moments that would come with the jump in competition.

“He’s never really failed,” Scot Prohaska, Daniels’ personal trainer and emotional guru, told The Times in May. “He’s going to have some struggles at USC. My goal is to mentor him through those, make sure he has the right mind-set to grow and not feel all the expectations he has on him. It’s been frustrating that he hasn’t failed at anything, because I haven’t gotten to teach him those lessons.”