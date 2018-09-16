The Longhorns take the opening possession of the second half 74 yards for a touchdown, the score coming on a 27-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger to Joshua Moore to make it 23-14 Texas with 10:45 left in the third quarter.
USC gave up two first downs on long third-down plays and then lost Porter Gustin for the game when he was called for targeting against Ehlinger.
Gustin will have to sit out the first half of USC’s game on Friday against Washington State.
USC had several chances to increase its 14-13 lead in the second half but couldn’t get it done. Texas took a 16-14 lead into the half after a Cameron Dicker 46-yard field goal as time expired.
An interception of JT Daniels gave Texas the ball at its own 49. The Longhorns cashed in with a 46-yard field goal to pull within 14-13.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger found Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a first down. It should have been just that, but USC cornerback Ajene Harris whiffed on the tackle in the open field, and Humphrey blazed into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown to pull the Longhorns to within 14-10.
JT Daniels hit Velus Jones for a 40-yard completion, moving USC to the Texas 3-yard line. Vavae Malepeai punched it in on third-and-goal with a run to the pylon.
The Longhorns put together a nice response, driving 72 yards before they stalled at the USC 3-yard line.
Sam Ehlinger looked like he was headed for a touchdown before Marvell Tell swooped in to bring him down and force the 20-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker.
The USC offense showed immediate improvement from a week ago with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 23-yard burst up the middle by running back Stephen Carr.
JT Daniels completed six of seven passes for 65 yards. He converted two third downs on passes to Amon-ra St. Brown.
C.R. Roberts is most comfortable when he’s on the move. Even at 82, he defaults easily to his natural pose, weight shifted forward to the balls of his feet in a fighter’s stance.
Roberts wasn’t a boxer. He was a running back who sparred with the world around him. On this July afternoon, he walks across the second floor of USC’s Heritage Hall, trying to remember his greatest battle. It comes with a story that stayed buried in his memory for nearly six decades — at least the part he finds interesting.
Roberts’ mind, drifting from the effects of age and dementia, isn’t sparked by discussing the 1956 USC-Texas matchup in Austin. Sure, he ran the ball 12 times for 251 yards, a Trojans single-game record that stood for 20 years. But he doesn’t see the importance of that anymore.
Until USC’s loss to Stanford, JT Daniels’ last defeat as a starting quarterback goes all the way back to December 2016, when Santa Ana’s Mater Dei High fell to St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section championship.
Entering his first college season, coming off an undefeated state championship run in 2017, Daniels’ camp was readying him to face the inevitable trying moments that would come with the jump in competition.
“He’s never really failed,” Scot Prohaska, Daniels’ personal trainer and emotional guru, told The Times in May. “He’s going to have some struggles at USC. My goal is to mentor him through those, make sure he has the right mind-set to grow and not feel all the expectations he has on him. It’s been frustrating that he hasn’t failed at anything, because I haven’t gotten to teach him those lessons.”
No. 22 USC (1-1) at Texas (1-1)
Saturday, 5 p.m. PDT, Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. TV: Channel 11. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup