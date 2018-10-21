USC 7, Utah 0, 7:31 1st

The USC Trojans (4-2, 3-1 in Pac-12 Conference) will play the Utah Utes (4-2, 2-2) at 5 p.m. PDT Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The last time the Trojans played at Utah, in 2016, they surrendered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost on a touchdown pass with 16 seconds left. USC will be looking to make a statement this time around coming off a win over previously unbeaten Colorado. Join us here for live updates from the game in Provo.