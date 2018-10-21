USC 7, Utah 0, 7:31 1st

The USC Trojans (4-2, 3-1 in Pac-12 Conference) will play the Utah Utes (4-2, 2-2) at 5 p.m. PDT Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The last time the Trojans played at Utah, in 2016, they surrendered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost on a touchdown pass with 16 seconds left. USC will be looking to make a statement this time around coming off a win over previously unbeaten Colorado. Join us here for live updates from the game in Provo.
Clay Helton looked down and quickly shook his head.
“Sixteen seconds,” he said, forcing a half-chuckle.
The last time the Trojans played at Utah, in 2016, was unforgettable for the USC head coach — and not just because his team blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and lost on a touchdown pass from Troy Williams to Tim Patrick with 16 seconds left.
USC (4-2, 3-1) at Utah (4-2, 2-2)
Saturday, 5 p.m. PDT, Rice-Eccles Stadium. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 1110, 99.1.
Marquee matchup
Cameron Smith was considered a game-time decision by USC coach Clay Helton for Saturday night’s game at Utah. All we know so far is that Smith is dressed out and doing warm-ups.
USC listed Palaie Gaoteote as the starter at middle linebacker. But Smith could be available.
Stay tuned.