JT Daniels returned to the game in the second quarter, after leaving the game with a hand injury early.
Daniels missed one drive for the Trojans after taking a hit that sent him to the injury tent. Daniels struggled early under Stanford’s pressure, completing just one of his four passing attempts before he left the game.
USC’s run game picked up the slack in the passing struggles, totaling 54 rushing yards in the first two drives, which saw Daniels and Matt Fink at quarterback.
Matt Fink replaced Daniels, and USC turned to a rush-heavy approach in the freshman quarterback’s absense. Aside from a 3-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns, each of the Trojans’ plays without Daniels was a run.
Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepaei each got two carries for 11 yards and 15 yards, respectively, while Aca’Cedric Ware ran five times for a net gain of 10 yards.
Bryce Love made a series of explosive runs in Stanford’s opening drive against USC, ending in a touchdown to give Stanford a 7-0 lead.
Love rushed 37 yards on the eight-play, 83-yard drive, including a 28-yard run that put Stanford on USC’s 18-yard line. He completed the scoring drive with a 6-yard run to the left, hardly contested by the Trojan defense as he bolted into the end zone.
K.J. Costello had a similarly strong start in the opening drive, completing all three of his throws to gain 46 passing yards.
No. 17 USC (1-0) at No. 10 Stanford (1-0)
Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Stanford Stadium. TV: Channel 11. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup
In the heyday of the Pete Carroll years, the idea that in 2018 the USC football team would measure itself by how it competes against the Stanford Cardinal would have led to some hearty laughs among the Trojans and their faithful.
Entering the 2007 matchup, USC had won 23 of the last 30, including five of six games under Carroll. Stanford’s historic 24-23 upset of the Trojans that year in the Coliseum, engineered by first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator David Shaw, led to a decade-long shakeup in the rivalry from which USC didn’t recover until beating the Cardinal twice last season on the way to the program’s first Pac-12 championship since 2008.
Shaw, now in his eighth season as Stanford’s head coach, has been the one constant during this defining stretch of what has become the Pac-12’s signature rivalry. USC coach Clay Helton has been a part of the last 10 meetings. They have been tenure-shaping for Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Helton himself.