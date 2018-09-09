As JT Daniels lined up for an offensive drive with 38 seconds remaining, he threw his second straight interception, setting up Stanford to complete a 17-3 win over USC.
Malik Antoine intercepted both passes, the first off an attempt to Amon-ra St. Brown in the end zone. Daniels had never recorded an interception in his collegiate career before the consecutive picks.
Daniels completed 16 of his 34 attempts, tallying 215 passing yards. His primary target for the evening was Tyler Vaughns, who made seven catches for 84 yards.
JT Daniels threw a pass to Amon-ra St. Brown in the end zone, but his throw was intercepted by Malik Antoine.
Daniels had connected with St. Brown on the previous play — a 28-yard pass that put USC on Stanford’s 15-yard line. The interception was Daniels’ first of his career and allowed Stanford to eat time off the clock with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Daniels was sacked on the drive but completed all three of his attempts before the interception. St. Brown recorded two receptions for 39 yards in the game.
Stanford extended its lead to 17-3 over USC with a field goal in the second quarter.
On the second play of the drive, Brandon Love bolted for a 59-yard run, and Stanford reached USC’s 31-yard line. K.J. Costello later put Stanford in the red zone with a 25-yard pass to Kaden Smith, one of two completions on the drive.
With two incomplete passes and rushing attempts cut short, the Cardinal could not finish for the touchdown. Jet Toner completed the 30-yard field goal.
USC converted a field goal attempt on its opening drive of the second half to trail Stanford 14-3.
The Trojans were on their own 41-yard line when JT Daniels threw a 45-yard pass to Michael Pittman, putting the Trojans in the red zone. The deep throw and a 13-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns were Daniels’ only completions of the drive.
USC could not finish its chance at a touchdown. The Trojans’ best shot came when Daniels threw a pass to Amon-ra St. Brown as he stood in the end zone, but St. Brown was out of bounds. Daniels threw seven passes to St. Brown for 98 yards in the Trojans’ 43-21 win over Nevada-Las Vegas, but the two have not connected against Stanford.
After gaining possession following JT Daniels’ fumble, Stanford strung together a quick touchdown drive to extend its lead over USC to 14-0 at the half.
Stanford started the drive on its own 49-yard line, and K.J. Costello opened the drive with a 26-yard pass to Kaden Smith.
Costello continued to dominate against the USC defense, completing his next two throws to put Stanford in scoring position, and ended the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson. Costello completed 13 of his 16 attempts in the half.
JT Daniels fumbled the ball with less than two minutes left in the first half, and Stanford recovered on its own 49-yard line.
On 4th-and-2, USC decided to go for it, and Daniels faced pressure immediately when he dropped back in the pocket. As Daniels was sacked, the ball was stripped from his hands.
The fumble was the first turnover of the game and USC’s first of the season. The Trojans trail Stanford 7-0.
JT Daniels returned to the game in the second quarter, after leaving the game with a hand injury early.
Daniels missed one drive for the Trojans after taking a hit that sent him to the injury tent. Daniels struggled early under Stanford’s pressure, completing just one of his four passing attempts before he left the game.
USC’s run game picked up the slack in the passing struggles, totaling 54 rushing yards in the first two drives, which saw Daniels and Matt Fink at quarterback.
JT Daniels left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a hand injury when he took a hit.
Matt Fink replaced Daniels, and USC turned to a rush-heavy approach in the freshman quarterback’s absense. Aside from a 3-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns, each of the Trojans’ plays without Daniels was a run.
Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepaei each got two carries for 11 yards and 15 yards, respectively, while Aca’Cedric Ware ran five times for a net gain of 10 yards.
Bryce Love made a series of explosive runs in Stanford’s opening drive against USC, ending in a touchdown to give Stanford a 7-0 lead.
Love rushed 37 yards on the eight-play, 83-yard drive, including a 28-yard run that put Stanford on USC’s 18-yard line. He completed the scoring drive with a 6-yard run to the left, hardly contested by the Trojan defense as he bolted into the end zone.
K.J. Costello had a similarly strong start in the opening drive, completing all three of his throws to gain 46 passing yards.
No. 17 USC (1-0) at No. 10 Stanford (1-0)
Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Stanford Stadium. TV: Channel 11. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup