The Trojans were on their own 41-yard line when JT Daniels threw a 45-yard pass to Michael Pittman, putting the Trojans in the red zone. The deep throw and a 13-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns were Daniels’ only completions of the drive.

USC could not finish its chance at a touchdown. The Trojans’ best shot came when Daniels threw a pass to Amon-ra St. Brown as he stood in the end zone, but St. Brown was out of bounds. Daniels threw seven passes to St. Brown for 98 yards in the Trojans’ 43-21 win over Nevada-Las Vegas, but the two have not connected against Stanford.