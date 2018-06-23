Nigeria's Ahmed Musa, right, launches the ball toward the net for his second goal against Iceland at the World Cup on June 22. (Darko Vojinovic / European Pressphoto Agency)

Ahmed Musa gave Nigeria its first win at this year's World Cup, and kept alive Argentina’s hopes of reaching the knockout round.

Musa scored two second-half goals to help the Nigerians beat Iceland 2-0 on Friday and move into second place in the group behind already-qualified Croatia.

Nigeria will face Argentina in its final group match on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. If Nigeria wins, it will advance to the round of 16. But if Argentina claims all three points, it can still advance, depending on the result of the other match between Croatia and Iceland.