NFL Week 3 picks: Will the Chargers stay undefeated and the Rams winless?

The Rams are going to suffer at receiver without injured Cooper Kupp in the lineup. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: 49ers by 7½. O/U: 43½.

Things are going to get worse for the injury-riddled Rams before they get better. Losing Cooper Kupp is big. They have a hard enough time with San Francisco as it is. Rams are running on fumes.

Advertisement

Pick: 49ers 31, Rams 17