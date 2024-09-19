Advertisement
Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Will the Chargers stay undefeated and the Rams winless?

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
1

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 8-8 (.500); season 19-13 (.594). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-8-1 (.467); season 18-13-1 (.581). Times Pacific.

2

PATRIOTS (1-1) at JETS (1-1)

Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) is examined by the medical staff as coach Robert Saleh (right) watches.
Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) is examined by the medical staff as coach Robert Saleh (right) watches. Johnson tore his Achilles.
(Stew Milne / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:30. TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Jets by 6½. O/U: 38½.

Jets losing defensive end Jermaine Johnson really hurts them. The Patriots are looking much better than expected. The Jets have more playmakers, but New England keeps it closer than some might suspect.

Advertisement

Pick: Jets 23, Patriots 18

3

CHARGERS (2-0) at STEELERS (2-0)

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh signals from the sideline.
Under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are 2-0 for the first time since 2012.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 2

Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 35½.

Early indications are that Jim Harbaugh has instilled a toughness in the Chargers we haven’t seen in a while. They have a balanced attack and are capable of picking up a big road win at Pittsburgh.

Pick: Chargers 20, Steelers 17

4

EAGLES (1-1) at SAINTS (2-0)

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown speaks to the media.
Eagles receiver A.J. Brown did not play last week because of a hamstring injury.
(Andre Penner / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: Saints by 2½. O/U: 49½.

The Eagles are coming off a short week and a soul-crushing defeat at home. They are different with a healthy A.J. Brown. The New Orleans defense is pretty solid, and that offense is rolling.

Pick: Saints 27, Eagles 24

5

GIANTS (0-2) at BROWNS (1-1)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones holds his head during a news conference.
It has been a rough start to the season for quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Browns by 6½. O/U: 38½.

After an embarrassing opener, Cleveland’s defense woke up. That should be enough to handle Daniel Jones and the Giants, who looked a bit better last week but still have their issues.

Pick: Browns 24, Giants 16

6

BEARS (1-1) at COLTS (0-2)

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) kneels on the field before a game.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) and the Colts have not hit the win column yet.
(Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 1½. O/U: 43½.

Good thing for the Colts that the Bears don’t have a great ground attack because, so far, Indianapolis can’t stop the run. If the Colts don’t turn it over, they have enough to outscore an anemic offense.

Pick: Colts 21, Bears 13

7

TEXANS (2-0) at VIKINGS (2-0)

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6).
The Texans have had difficulty protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) so far this season.
(Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 2½. O/U: 45½.

Brian Flores is doing a great job with that Vikings defense and getting after the quarterback. The Texans, meanwhile, could do a much better job of protecting C.J. Stroud. Minnesota is at home.

Advertisement

Pick: Vikings 24, Texans 20

8

BRONCOS (0-2) at BUCS (2-0)

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton points from the sideline.
The Broncos’ offense under coach Sean Payton has not clicked so far this season.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 6½. O/U: 39½.

Strange with Sean Payton as coach, but the Broncos offense looks a little stale and out of sync. Tough to cure that against a solid Tampa Bay defense, although Buccaneers are banged up.

Pick: Buccaneers 24, Broncos 16

9

PACKERS (1-1) at TITANS (0-2)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs against the Indianapolis Colts.
Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) will start against his former team in Week 3.
(Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Titans by 2½. O/U: 36½.

Packers quarterback Malik Willis faces his former team. The Packers ran decisively against Indianapolis and, although they probably won’t rack up as many yards against the Titans, can do enough to win.

Pick: Packers 23, Titans 18

10

PANTHERS (0-2) at RAIDERS (1-1)

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to pass against the Ravens.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) led an upset of the Ravens in Week 2 after trailing by 10 points.
(Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Raiders by 5½. O/U: 40½.

Carolina’s a mess but might look a little better with Andy Dalton at quarterback. The Raiders have a very good defense, and the offense is gaining confidence in Gardner Minshew.

Pick: Raiders 27, Panthers 17

11

DOLPHINS (1-1) at SEAHAWKS (2-0)

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws during the second half against the Bills.

Skylar Thompson will make his first start this week in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 4½. O/U: 41½.

The Seahawks have cobbled together two close wins, and this will be the best team they’ve faced. The Dolphins are a step up in competition but aren’t the same with Skylar Thompson at quarterback.

Pick: Seahawks 21, Dolphins 13

12

49ERS (1-1) at RAMS (0-2)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) holds a football while standing on the SoFi Stadium turf before a game.
The Rams are going to suffer at receiver without injured Cooper Kupp in the lineup.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Channel 11

Line: 49ers by 7½. O/U: 43½.

Things are going to get worse for the injury-riddled Rams before they get better. Losing Cooper Kupp is big. They have a hard enough time with San Francisco as it is. Rams are running on fumes.

Advertisement

Pick: 49ers 31, Rams 17

13

LIONS (1-1) at CARDINALS (1-1)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs in open field.
Can quarterback Kyler Murray lead the Cardinals to their second win in a row?
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 52½.

Cardinals have put together two strong weeks and are going to be fun to watch this season. The Lions are coming off a loss, but they were their own worst enemy in Tampa Bay game. Close, but visitors prevail.

Pick: Lions 28, Cardinals 24

14

RAVENS (0-2) at COWBOYS (1-1)

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) kneels on the field to rest for a play.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) could pose a problem for the 0-2 Ravens.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 1½. O/U: 48½.

Terrible start for the Ravens, and this is not an ideal opponent to end the slide. Baltimore doesn’t have great blocking tight ends, and that’s an issue against a defense with Micah Parsons.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Ravens 23

15

CHIEFS (2-0) at FALCONS (1-1)

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws against the Eagles.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) led the deciding drive with less than two minutes remaining against the Eagles last week.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: Channel 4

Line: Chiefs by 3½. O/U: 46½.

The Falcons have to be floating on a cloud after that come-from-behind win at Philadelphia. They still have a lot to prove, though. The Chiefs have way too much firepower, even with Isiah Pacheco out.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Falcons 21

16

JAGUARS (0-2) at BILLS (2-0)

Quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after a Bills touchdown.
Josh Allen (17) and the Bills are 2-0 and the only unbeaten team in the AFC East.
(Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Monday, 4:30 p.m. TV: ESPN

Line: Bills by 4½. O/U: 45½.

Sometimes it’s addition by subtraction, and Josh Allen and the Bills are doing fine without Stefon Diggs. Jacksonville is talented and healthy, but the Jaguars can’t seem to pull it together yet.

Pick: Bills 24, Jaguars 20

17

COMMANDERS (1-1) at BENGALS (0-2)

Commanders' Jayden Daniels runs against the Giants.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ running ability has helped the Washington Commanders.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Channel 7

Line: Bengals by 7½. O/U: 48½.

Jayden Daniels has looked pretty solid so far, and this team isn’t going to roll over, but the Bengals are starting to click, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will draw something up against the rookie.

Advertisement

Pick: Bengals 30, Commanders 20

Madden family and friends gather in front of a 106' x 18.9' LED screen at their Goal Line Studios in Pleasanton, California.

Sports

John Madden is gone but his family is keeping his NFL gameday legacy alive

When John Madden retired from TV, he created a viewing station in California for family and friends. After his passing, that hallowed NFL setting lives on.

Sept. 16, 2024
SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement