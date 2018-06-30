James Rodriguez was the only Colombia player who didn't take part in training Saturday, raising further doubts about whether he will be fully fit for the World Cup knockout match against England.
Rodriguez, who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup, has been bothered by a calf injury since the start of the tournament in Russia.
He left the field in the 31st minute of Colombia's 1-0 victory over Senegal on Thursday night, but his injury has never been officially disclosed as the reason for the substitution.
With Russia expected to defend in numbers, Spain's speed and attack will be crucial in their last-16 match at the World Cup.
One of the players on which the 2010 champions will be relying to cut through the host's back line is David Silva.
He scored for Spain in its 3-0 win over Russia in the semifinals of the European Championship in 2008, the last time the two teams played in a competitive fixture.
Javier Mascherano has announced he's retiring from the national team after Argentina was eliminated from the World Cup.
“It's time to say goodbye and for the younger players to step in,” the 34-year-old midfielder said.
Argentina had a 2-1 lead early in the second half, but France, often choosing to attack Mascherano, rallied to win 4-3 and become the first team to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.
Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in a five-minute span to lead France over Argentina 4-3 Saturday and into the World Cup quarterfinals.
The loss could be the end of Lionel Messi's international career.
Mbappe, a constant threat to Argentina's creaking defense with his speed and skill, was at the heart of France's often-breathtaking display, particularly in the middle part of the second half.
Roberto Martinez believes the best way to win a World Cup is to have won one before.
Mexico is on to the final 16 for a seventh straight World Cup, and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says the team should be recognized for how it got there, not for the fact that it almost tripped on its way through the door.
In a match neither team had to win, Belgium came out on top and took first place in its World Cup group with a 1-0 victory over England on Thursday in Kaliningrad, Russia.
Adnan Januzaj scored with a curling shot in the 51st minute on a night of little tension or attacking intent.
With the victory, Belgium gets what appears to be an easier match in the next round against Japan on Monday in Rostov-on-Don. England will face Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow.
Yerry Mina scored on a header in the 74th minute and Colombia defeated Senegal 1-0 Thursday to advance to the World Cup knockout stage. Senegal became the first team ever eliminated by a new tiebreaker — number of yellow cards.
Poland defeated Japan 1-0 in the other Group H match. Japan and Senegal were tied on all tiebreakers except “fair play points,” based on yellow and red cards. Japan had four yellow cards, Senegal had six.
Colombia, which played in the quarterfinals four years ago in Brazil, finished atop the group and is the fourth South American team to advance, joining Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil. Senegal's elimination means no African teams are left.