He's hoping the Dodgers create another indelible memory during Game 2

Roy Wolfe still remembers watching the 1988 World Series from his grandparents' living room in Compton.

His grandparents got him into baseball when he was younger, quizzing him after each inning about what he saw and what it meant.

“All I know is the Dodgers,” he said. “It’s all I want to know.”

That passion got him into the game, which he played all the way into college before he injured his knee playing at Long Beach State.

Now 35 and working in finance, he decided to shell out for a World Series ticket.

“You don’t know when it’s going to happen again — it could be 30 years,” he said.

Walking up the steep hill to Dodger Stadium, he recounted the various playoff fizzles over the years and the scars the Cardinals and Phillies left.

“It was always a build-up to a let-down,” he said.

This year — with the record-setting pace of victories and then the bizarre losing streak — feels different, he said.

“This feels like a real team,” he said. “And I feel like part of the team.”

“It’s been a journey,” he added. “Time to make some new memories.”