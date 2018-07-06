Since leaving the Galaxy, Gyasi Zardes has found a home and his game in Columbus

“I have no hard feelings against the Galaxy. At the end of the day, it’s a business, and I thank that organization for everything they’ve done for me, everything they’ve done for the kids, everything they’ve done for the kids in my community. It was more than about just playing soccer for that team. They really helped out my hometown and built two amazing fields so kids can play soccer and not participate in negative things. So I have nothing against that club. I have so much respect for everybody there and I’m just really excited to be able to play on that field and in front of family and friends.”