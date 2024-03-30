Gabriel Pec scores early as Galaxy defeats Seattle to continue its unbeaten start

Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec, shown here controlling the ball against St. Louis City on March 16, scored in the Galaxy’s 1-0 win over Seattle on Saturday.

The Galaxy rode Gabriel Pec’s goal in the fourth minute to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders under chilly skies and on a sodden field at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, lifting the team to the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and giving it a share of the best record in the league.

The win also extended the Galaxy’s unbeaten streak to six games, it’s longest to start a season since 2010. It was the team’s second victory over Seattle since 2018.

Pec, a Brazilian youth international making his second MLS start, got his first goal on a left-footed shot from the right wing that dipped under Seattle keeper Stefan Frei. Joseph Paintsil, who minutes earlier had drilled a shot off the left post, got the assist after working a give-and-go with Riqui Puig that ended with Paintsil sticking his right foot in front of a Puig chip and pushing the ball toward Pec for the finish.

Goalkeeper John McCarthy made two saves to record his first shutout with the Galaxy.

The slick conditions, which made the field look more like a Slip ‘N Slide than a soccer pitch at time, appeared to cost the Galaxy (3-0-3) in the 30th minute when center back Martín Cáceres had to come out of the game after slipping. The team started the game without striker Dejan Joveljic, who had a minor undisclosed injury but came off the bench in the 67th minute.

With the loss, Seattle (0-2-3) remained the conference’s only winless team.