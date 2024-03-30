Advertisement
Gabriel Pec scores early as Galaxy defeats Seattle to continue its unbeaten start

Gabriel Pec controls the ball against St. Louis City.
Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec, shown here controlling the ball against St. Louis City on March 16, scored in the Galaxy’s 1-0 win over Seattle on Saturday.
(Shaun Clark / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff Writer
The Galaxy rode Gabriel Pec’s goal in the fourth minute to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders under chilly skies and on a sodden field at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, lifting the team to the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and giving it a share of the best record in the league.

The win also extended the Galaxy’s unbeaten streak to six games, it’s longest to start a season since 2010. It was the team’s second victory over Seattle since 2018.

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo.

Galaxy

Dejan Joveljic ties an MLS record in Galaxy's comeback win over Kansas City

Dejan Joveljic ties an MLS record with his fifth goal in the first five games of a new season in the Galaxy's 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City.

March 23, 2024

March 23, 2024

Pec, a Brazilian youth international making his second MLS start, got his first goal on a left-footed shot from the right wing that dipped under Seattle keeper Stefan Frei. Joseph Paintsil, who minutes earlier had drilled a shot off the left post, got the assist after working a give-and-go with Riqui Puig that ended with Paintsil sticking his right foot in front of a Puig chip and pushing the ball toward Pec for the finish.

Goalkeeper John McCarthy made two saves to record his first shutout with the Galaxy.

The slick conditions, which made the field look more like a Slip ‘N Slide than a soccer pitch at time, appeared to cost the Galaxy (3-0-3) in the 30th minute when center back Martín Cáceres had to come out of the game after slipping. The team started the game without striker Dejan Joveljic, who had a minor undisclosed injury but came off the bench in the 67th minute.

With the loss, Seattle (0-2-3) remained the conference’s only winless team.

Galaxy
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 27 years. He has covered seven World Cups, four Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

