Brian Ortega vs. Renato Moicano live round-by-round coverage

This battle of unbeaten fighters pits two opponents with three UFC wins each. Both men have relied primarily on submissions and are looking to emerge as contenders at featherweight.

Round 1. The fighters trade jabs at the start. Ortega lands a nice hook. He lands another looping punch and move in swinging hard. Moicano answers back and Ortega has to be more cautious. Moicano connects with a nice body kick. Ortega is moving forward consistently but Moicano is doing a good job answering as well. Moicano lands an overhand right late. Moicano's nose is bloody. 10-9 Ortega.

Round 2. Moicano opens up with a few solid combinations on Ortega. Ortega continues to walk down Moicano confidently, not showing a lot of respect for Moicano's power. Moicano lands another combination on him. Moicano is really getting the better of Ortega in the striking this round. Ortega lands a hard right hand that gets a big reaction out of the crowd. Ortega follows with some punches to the body. Moicano answers with a solid combination of his own. Moicano gets a takedown at the end of the round.

Round 3. Moicano opens up with some quality punches to start the round. Ortega shoots for a takedown but it is stuffed. Ortega throws a head kick right after. Moicano lands a straight right hand as Ortega is moving in. Ortega looks for another takedown and again doesn't come close. Moicano gets a takedown but Ortega grabs a guillotine choke and gets the submission.

Winner: Brian Ortega, submission, round 3.

That was really impressive technique by Ortega. He only needed a very small opening there late in the fight and he put it away. Clearly, Ortega's ground game is something other fighters need to be very careful of.