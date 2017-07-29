Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton live round-by-round coverage

Jarred Brooks is an undefeated competitor making his UFC debut. He has fought extensively overseas. Eric Shelton lost his UFC debut by split decision and is looking to rebound here.

Round 1. Brooks shoots in and gets a takedown. He lands some punches and then a knee to the body as Shelton stands back up. Brooks pulls him back down. Shelton lands some elbows to the head from the bottom. Brooks grabs a guillotine choke and flips into full mount. Shelton is fine and the round concludes. 10-9 Brooks.

Round 2. Shelton comes out looking to land a big shot. Brooks goes for a takedown but doesn't get it. Shelton gets a takedown of his own late. Brooks grabs a guillotine choke but Shelton rolls out and returns to his feet. Brooks gets a takedown at the end. 10-9 Shelton.

Round 3. Shelton appears to stun Brooks with a punch. Brooks is able to recover relatively quickly and Shelton doesn't press the issue strongly. As the round progresses, the fighters largely circle each other as the crowd boos. Shelton throws a flying knee late. Brooks gets a takedown and Shelton grabs a guillotine at the end. 10-9 Shelton, 29-28 Shelton.

Winner: Jarred Brooks, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

That was a questionable decision and another lackluster fight in a division that fans care very little about.