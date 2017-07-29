UFC 214 live updates: Cormier vs. Jones

The long-awaited rematch between light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (19-1) and former champion Jon Jones (22-1) highlights a talent-laden card at UFC 214 on Saturday night in Anaheim. The card includes a welterweight title bout between hard-hitting champion Tyron Woodley and submission specialist Demian Maia, Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s anticipated union with a UFC belt against Tonya Evinger and a non-title fight between fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and former champion Robbie Lawler.
Sandwiched before and after the coming craziness of Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring are fight cards that both UFC and boxing enthusiasts believe best define their sports.
Saturday at Honda Center, UFC 214 is so packed with quality mixed martial arts fighters, UFC President Dana White called the card, “One of the best in the history of the company and obviously the best of the year.”
The entertainment value of the McGregor-Mayweather novelty is expected to threaten the record of 4.6 million pay-per-view buys set by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015. But combat-sports purists understand Saturday’s card and the Sept. 16 middleweight boxing match between unbeaten, three-belt champion Gennady Golovkin and Mexico’s former two-division champion Canelo Alvarez will likely produce far more competitive action.
Cormier-Jones has been a long-festering battle that dates to the pair meeting backstage in 2010 when Cormier’s close friend and stablemate, Cain Velasquez, defeated Brock Lesnar for the heavyweight belt. The pair exchanged words over who was the better wrestler, leading to a news conference fight in 2014, Jones’ unanimous-decision victory in January 2015 and then a series of Jones missteps leading to this rematch.
Three title fights illustrate the quality of the UFC 214 card on Saturday at Honda Center, but the pay-per-view card will include two other compelling fights that show the depth of the Anaheim event.
What makes the card a candidate to challenge some of the strongest events in organization history goes beyond the Daniel Cormier-Jon Jones light-heavyweight championship bout, Tyron Woodley’s third welterweight title defense and Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s attempt to become the featherweight champion.
The pay-per-view card also features a welterweight brawl between former champion Robbie Lawler and fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, with a compelling light-heavyweight bout between top-five contenders Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir.
“It’s one of the best cards in the history of the company and obviously the best card of the year,” UFC President Dana White said.
Lawler (27-11) lost his belt to Woodley last year and is eager to return to title contention after White said former champion Georges St-Pierre is next in line for the Woodley-Demian Maia winner.
Life has been a crash course for Jon Jones during the last 30 months.
The 30-year-old former UFC light-heavyweight champion re-emerges Saturday night at Honda Center against champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. Jones says the journey has toughened him, creating a better version of the organization’s former pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter.
“I’ve come to expect more out of myself – as a citizen, as a man, as an athlete – to reach a better place, a place I’ve never been,” Jones said. “I’m just loaded with good energy right now and I’m excited to take all this with me into the octagon.”
Waiting for him there will be the man who’s proven to be the most eager to remind Jones of his failings.
The 38-year-old Cormier has been continually in Jones’ face, contributing to their 2014 news conference fight and prodding the former champion over each of the slips during Jones’ extended fall from grace.
Jones submitted a positive cocaine test days before the Jan. 3, 2015, unanimous-decision victory over Cormier. Weeks later, he injured a pregnant woman in a car crash as Jones scurried from his vehicle with a wad of cash, triggering a brief jailing and the stripping of his belt.