UFC 214 live updates: Cormier vs. Jones

Sandwiched before and after the coming craziness of Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring are fight cards that both UFC and boxing enthusiasts believe best define their sports.

Saturday at Honda Center, UFC 214 is so packed with quality mixed martial arts fighters, UFC President Dana White called the card, “One of the best in the history of the company and obviously the best of the year.”

In addition to the long-awaited rematch between light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (19-1) and former champion Jon Jones (22-1), the card includes a welterweight title bout between hard-hitting champion Tyron Woodley and submission specialist Demian Maia, and Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s anticipated union with a UFC belt against Tonya Evinger.

The entertainment value of the McGregor-Mayweather novelty is expected to threaten the record of 4.6 million pay-per-view buys set by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015. But combat-sports purists understand Saturday’s card and the Sept. 16 middleweight boxing match between unbeaten, three-belt champion Gennady Golovkin and Mexico’s former two-division champion Canelo Alvarez will likely produce far more competitive action.

Cormier-Jones has been a long-festering battle that dates to the pair meeting backstage in 2010 when Cormier’s close friend and stablemate, Cain Velasquez, defeated Brock Lesnar for the heavyweight belt. The pair exchanged words over who was the better wrestler, leading to a news conference fight in 2014, Jones’ unanimous-decision victory in January 2015 and then a series of Jones missteps leading to this rematch.