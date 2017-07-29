Slide show: Photos from UFC 214

The long-awaited rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (19-1) and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (22-1) highlights a talent-laden card at UFC 214 on Saturday night in Anaheim. The card also includes a welterweight title bout between hard-hitting champion Tyron Woodley and submission specialist Demian Maia, Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s anticipated union with a UFC belt against Tonya Evinger and a non-title fight between fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and former champion Robbie Lawler.