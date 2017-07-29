UFC light heavyweight title: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones live round-by-round coverage

Jon Jones is one of the most skilled fighters in the history of the sport, a dominant champion with no real losses over the course of his career. However, he was stripped of his light heavyweight title following a series of outside the Octagon incidents. Now, he has the opportunity to regain it from Daniel Cormier, a hated rival who he defeated once before. Cormier won the title in Jones' absence and now has the opportunity to cement his championship status and avenge the only loss of his career. It's a crucial showdown for both men.

Round 1. They touch gloves at the start as a sign of respect. Jones lands a few straight punches. Cormier knocks Jones' mouthpiece out with a heavy uppercut. Jones goes for a takedown but can't keep Cormier down. Jones throws repeated low kicks as Cormier moves in. Jones ha a big length and reach advantage, making it imperative that Cormier closes distance and finds a better range. Jones keeps landing low kicks. He follows with a knee to the body. Cormier connects with a left hook and mixes in some low kicks of his own. Jones answers with an elbow as Cormier is moving in. Cormier lands another left hook. Cormier hits Jones with some hard punches late, his best offense of the fight thus far. He follows with another right hand. 10-9 Cormier. Jones landed much more over the course of the round but Cormier stole it with the most impactful offense of the round in the final minute.

Round 2. Jones lands more of those straight low kicks as Cormier moves in. Cormier retaliates with a couple of looping punches that connect. Jones is doing a good job preventing Cormier from closing distance but he isn't landing many power punches to the head in the process. Cormier connects with a clean uppercut. They clinch. Cormier throws Jones down but Jones recovers quickly and returns to his feet. Cormier lands a hard punch on the inside. Jones uses a nice straight left hand as Cormier is coming in. That was another tough round to score. Jones is continuing to land more but the most powerful shots are coming from Cormier. 10-9 Cormier.

Round 3. Jones lands a nice body punch early. He goes back to work with those low kicks that he wasn't using as much late in the second. Jones hits Cormier with a knee to the body but in the exchange Cormier lands an uppercut and hook. Cormier backs Jones up iwth punches but Jones rocks Cormier ith a head kick. Cormier goes down and Jones land a series of big punches and elbows until the referee stops it.

Winner: Jon Jones, TKO, round 3.