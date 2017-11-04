Bantamweight title: Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw live round-by-round coverage

Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw are elite bantamweight fighters with a personal backstory. They are former training partners turned heated enemies. Dillashaw left Garbrandt's Alpha Male training camp and has feuded with the members of Alpha Male since. Garbrandt captured the UFC bantamweight title from another Alpha Male rival in Dominick Cruz and now he will get a crack at Dillashaw. Garbrandt is 11-0 with explosive knockout power while the former champion Dillashaw is 14-3 with wins in six of his last seven.

Round 1. Garbrandt starts with a body kick. The crowd chants for Garbrandt. Garbrandt is maintaining a compact, orthodox posture while Dillashaw is moving around and giving different looks. At the midpoint of the round, nothing much has happened. Garbrandt opens up shortly thereafter with a series of punches that back Dillashaw up. When Dillashaw moves in, Garbrandt looks to tag him with rapid fire looping punches. Garbrandt drops Dillashaw with a right hand late and appears to have him in significant trouble as time expires. 10-9 Garbrandt.

Round 2. Dillashaw throws a head kick that grazes Garbrandt's hair, which Garbrandt then pantomimes. Loud profane chants begin directed at Dillashaw. Dillashaw then drops Garbrandt with a head kick. Garbrandt recovers pretty well but he was hurt by that. Dillashaw drops Garbrandt again with a hook and adds more punches on the ground before the fight is stopped.

Winner: T.J. Dillashaw, TKO, round 2.

Since joining with coach Duane Ludwig, T.J. Dillashaw has been one of the biggest forces in the sport, rather underappreciated is how good he is. His only losses have come in very close and controversial decisions to Raphael Assuncao and Dominick Cruz, while he has dominated some excellent fighters. At UFC 217, he stopped a motivated, undefeated fighter and recaptured the gold he barely lost. It cements his status as one of the best pound for pound competitors in the sport.