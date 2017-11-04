Middleweight champion Michael Bisping (31-7) defends his title against former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre (25-2) at UFC 217 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Join us for round-by-round, fight-by-fight coverage that will include Cody Garbrandt (11-0) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (15-3), for Garbrandt’s bantamweight belt and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-0) vs. Rose Namajunas (7-3) for Jedrzejczyk’s women’s strawweight belt.
Georges St-Pierre teams up with legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach
|Lance Pugmire
UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has thrown 2,085 punches and attempted just three wrestling takedowns in her rise to capturing the title. Men’s bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was asked about an upcoming fight plan and held up his right fist.
And returning former welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre has hired seven-time boxing trainer of the year Freddie Roach to help plot a victory over middleweight champion Michael Bisping at Madison Square Garden in Saturday’s UFC 217 main event.
It all points to the fact that striking has been unquestionably stamped as the most important of all disciplines in mixed martial arts.
“Before, Freddie was busy with [champion boxers Manny] Pacquiao and [Miguel] Cotto, but having him this whole camp is like a fighter’s fantasy,” St-Pierre said. “The way you prepare yourself is to always be an antagonist to your opponent. That’s how you counter boxing.”
Bisping ridiculed St-Pierre’s past interest in takedowns, which have exhausted several minutes of mat-jostling appreciated only by the well-studied aficionados of MMA.
“You don’t want to get hit. You don’t want to strike. You’re going to try to smother me and bore everyone to death,” Bisping told St-Pierre at a UFC 217 news conference last month. “I don’t know why you hired a really good boxing coach. I’m going to come out there, punch you in the face a few times and hopefully knock you out.”
Michael Bisping looks to solidify claim as one of UFC's greatest with win over Georges St-Pierre
|Lance Pugmire
Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre meet in the UFC 217 main event Saturday night to settle both the middleweight championship and the matter of becoming UFC’s all-time winningest fighter.
A stunning development considering where they were more than eight years ago on the landmark UFC 100 card.
Then, St-Pierre was the long-reigning welterweight champion in the process of a 12-fight winning streak that dated to 2007. Bisping was knocked cold by a Dan Henderson punch that night.
While St-Pierre, now 36, returns Saturday from a four-year hiatus from fighting, Bisping has since converted himself from frustrated perennial contender to champion at age 38.
“I’ve gotten to the tip-top of the mountain many times and I failed, but I kept coming back, kept fighting for it, and here I am,” Bisping said.