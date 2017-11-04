UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has thrown 2,085 punches and attempted just three wrestling takedowns in her rise to capturing the title. Men’s bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was asked about an upcoming fight plan and held up his right fist.

And returning former welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre has hired seven-time boxing trainer of the year Freddie Roach to help plot a victory over middleweight champion Michael Bisping at Madison Square Garden in Saturday’s UFC 217 main event.

It all points to the fact that striking has been unquestionably stamped as the most important of all disciplines in mixed martial arts.

“Before, Freddie was busy with [champion boxers Manny] Pacquiao and [Miguel] Cotto, but having him this whole camp is like a fighter’s fantasy,” St-Pierre said. “The way you prepare yourself is to always be an antagonist to your opponent. That’s how you counter boxing.”

Bisping ridiculed St-Pierre’s past interest in takedowns, which have exhausted several minutes of mat-jostling appreciated only by the well-studied aficionados of MMA.

“You don’t want to get hit. You don’t want to strike. You’re going to try to smother me and bore everyone to death,” Bisping told St-Pierre at a UFC 217 news conference last month. “I don’t know why you hired a really good boxing coach. I’m going to come out there, punch you in the face a few times and hopefully knock you out.”