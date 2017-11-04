Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Costa live round-by-round coverage

Johny Hendricks, the former UFC welterweight champion, was Georges St. Pierre's last opponent. Many thought Hendricks should have won the decision against St. Pierre in that title fight. Since then, Hendricks' career has gone south. Hendricks has lost 4 of 5 and 5 of 7, not looking like the fighter he once was. Paulo Costa is 10-0 with finishes in all of his fights.

Round 1. Costa opens with a few kicks from different levels. Costa blocks a Hendricks takedown attempt. Costa looks like he has much more juice on his shots. He's much bigger and more defined than Hendricks. Costa is walking down Hendricks and landing solid shots although he hasn't landed anything too big and Hendricks is answering back some. Hendricks lands a nice overhand late in the round. They then exchange from close range. 10-9 Costa.

Round 2. Hendricks lands a few low kicks but he eats some big counters. Costa moves in looking to finish. Costa throws a few head kicks along with some big punches. Hendricks goes down from an uppercut and the fight is stopped as Hendricks lunges in for a desperation takedown.

Winner: Paulo Costa, TKO, round 2.

That was pretty much what it was expected to be. Johny Hendricks is a proud former champion but he didn't have many answers for a young, hungry knockout artist. It feels like Paulo Costa could be a factor at middleweight but it's still early in his career.