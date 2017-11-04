Joseph Duffy vs. James Vick live round-by-round coverage

Joseph Duffy is best known for submitting fellow Irishman Conor McGregor before they both reached the UFC. Duffy has an impressive 17-2 record and has thrived in the UFC as well with his only setback coming to highly regarded Dustin Poirier. James Vick is a long, skilled fighter with a 7-1 UFC record. His only loss was to the dangerous Beneil Dariush.

Round 1. Duffy knocks Vick off balance with an early punch. Vick connects with a nice two punch combination. Duffy answers with a stiff right hand. Vick is making a point to try to establish range with his jab and kicks while Duffy is more concerned with landing significant blows. Duffy gets a takedown in the final minute. Vick stands back up. Vick opens up late with some punches. Close round. 10-9 Duffy.

Round 2. Duffy lands a hard body kick early. He lands a head kick a little while later. Duffy's pace has noticeably slowed but Vick isn't taking advantage. Vick is having some success with the jab but not much else. Vick catches Duffy with a few jabs and a low kick. Duffy's output has markedly declined. Vick drops him with an uppercut late and follows with punches on the ground until the fight is stopped.

Winner: James Vick, TKO, round 2.

That was a big win for James Vick. Vick has done very well in the UFC but doesn't have many wins over name opponents to catapult him forward. That was a name win on a major card and gets him in a better position to make noise in a highly competitive division.