Ovince Saint Preux vs. Corey Anderson live round-by-round coverage

Ovince Saint Preux has pursued the upper echelon of the UFC for years, never getting to the top group of fighters but remaining a solid contender the entire time. He has won two straight fights with the rare Von Flue choke. Corey Anderson is in a similar category to Saint Preux. He is an Ultimate Fighter winner who has won two thirds of his UFC bouts but hasn't strung together enough wins at any point to get a genuinely big fight. He has lost two of his last three.

Round 1. Anderson connects with a nice right hook early. He takes Saint Preux down. Saint Preux pops up but Anderson takes him right back down. Anderson lands some punches on the ground but Saint Preux returns to his feet. Anderson lands some punches and the knees in the clinch before Saint Preux finally separates. Anderson continues to apply the pressure with punches and then looks for another takedown. Saint Preux defends well this time. Anderson backs off, lands a few punches, then moves right back in for the clinch. Saint Preux opens up with punches late and lands some major shots. Anderson goes down off balance at the very end of the round. 10-9 Anderson.

Round 2. Saint Preux picks up where he left off at the end of the first, landing a head kick and a barrage of followup punches. Anderson clinches. Anderson really presses for the takedown and he gets a nice one on Saint Preux. Anderson then lands some elbows to the head on the ground. Saint Preux tries to get up but Anderson pulls him down and lands some more punches there. Saint Preux finally gets up with less than a minute remaining. Anderson keeps the pressure on with the clinch. 10-9 Anderson.

Round 3. Saint Preux blocks a takedown. Saint Preux then knocks Anderson out cold with a head kick.

Winner: Ovince Saint Preux, KO, round 3.

Corey Anderson was doing well throughout the fight but Saint Preux clearly had more pop in his shots. Saint Preux capitalized on the late when he was likely down on the scorecards. It was a highlight reel finish for Saint Preux and one that likely sets him up for bigger things.