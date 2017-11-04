Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal live round-by-round coverage

This is an important fight in the welterweight title picture. Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson is a former title challenger looking to rebound from a title loss to Tyron Woodley. His karate style presents unique challenges for opponents to deal with. Jorge Masvidal is a talented veteran of the sport who might be better known were it not for his penchant for losing narrow split decisions. He is coming off a competitive loss to Demian Maia and he is getting another opportunity here to knock off a top welterweight star.

Round 1. The fighters start off cautiously, throwing a few low kicks now and then. Thompson begins mixing in some kicks to the body and head. He follows his usual pattern of laying back, charging in with offense, then quickly moving back out of range. Masvidal is having trouble timing Thompson, still only throwing an occasional kick. Thompson connects with a solid right hand and then knocks Masvidal down with a kick to the body. 10-9 Thompson.

Round 2. Thompson lands a head kick early. Masvidal threatens with a takedown and lands some punches from close range in the process before backing out. Thompson knocks down with a right hook that connected squarely. Thompson is getting more comfortable and throwing more as time progresses, clearly confident in the looks he is getting from Masvidal. Masvidal lands a nice kick to the body. He is pursuing Thompson and looking to cut off the cage. 10-9 Thompson.

Round 3. Masvidal shoots in for a takedown. He doesn't get it but does land a knee to the body in the process. Thompson lands a number of punches and kicks to the body while still mixing in attempts to the head. Thompson nails Masvidal with an impressive combination as Masvidal is coming in. Thompson catches a kick and lands a few punches at the end. 10-9 Thompson, 30-27 Thompson.

Winner: Stephen Thompson, unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27).

Thompson displayed what a difficult style he has to deal with in that fight. Masvidal has as much experience as basically anyone in the sport but he just couldn't figure Thompson out. It's a testament to the champion Tyron Woodley that he was able to survive Thompson's challenge.