Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer live round-by-round coverage

This fight was originally scheduled for UFC 216 but was cancelled when Fabricio Werdum needed an opponent for his main card contest. Walt Harris got that fight and lost quickly via submission. He looks to improve on his 4-5 UFC record here. His opponent is the Brit Mark Godbeer. Godbeer is 1-1 thus far in the UFC.

Round 1. Harris starts out strong and lands some solid kicks. As Godbeer looks for a punch, Harris changes levels and gets a takedown. Harris quickly moves into full mount but he loses it just as quickly. He ends up in Godbeer's full guard. Harris lands punches from the top while Godbeer mostly just plays defense. Godbeer finally works his way back up to the feet. Godbeer takes a low blow on the feet and then eats a head kick as he is walking away looking for a break. The fight is called off and this is another tricky decision for the referee.

Winner: Mark Godbeer, disqualification, round 1.

That was a tough call for the referee to make. The doctor stopped the fight so it came down to intent on the illegal kick. It felt like the referee had made it clear to Harris to break following the low blow but it all came pretty quickly and it's easy to have sympathy for Harris in the situation. It's an unfortunate situation all around.