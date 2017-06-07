Warriors rally late to defeat Cavaliers in Game 3 and move to within one win of NBA title

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant made a 26-foot three-pointer that broke the hearts of the 20,562 people assembled at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

Throughout the second half, the Cleveland Cavaliers fans had hope. Then the cold reality hit them with that shot. The Warriors added Durant last summer and made themselves unstoppable.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113, even though Cleveland’s two biggest stars punched back. James finished the game with 39 points while guard Kyrie Irving contributed 38.

But Golden State got 31 from Durant, whose late three-pointer gave the Warriors the lead for good, 30 from Klay Thompson and 26 from Stephen Curry.

The Warriors grip on this series tightened in the Finals’ first close game as they took a 3-0 lead in the series.

Cleveland hosts Game 4 on Friday.

The Cavaliers set a tone early in the game that they didn’t intend to be swept. They even took a five-point lead early in the first quarter as James made his first four shots and finished the first quarter with only one miss in eight attempts.

He silenced the capacity crowd of 20,562 people briefly when he crumpled to the ground after running into teammate Tristan Thompson. As James stayed down on the court, the crowd began chanting “MVP.” He walked to the bench on his own power and sat there while the Cavaliers took a timeout. When the game resumed, James went back in and immediately scored.

Durant, often matched up with James, finished the first quarter with eight points to James’ 16. But while James pushed the Warriors, his team struggled without him. He sat for the final 1:49 of the first quarter, and the Warriors went on a 10-0 run.

Golden State finished the first quarter with a Finals record nine made three-pointers.

In the first half, each time the Cavaliers scrapped for a little bit of progress, the Warriors shoved back with ease. Late in the second quarter, Irving weaved through traffic to the basket for a layup after a difficult possession. The Warriors responded with back-to-back three-pointers, by Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Cleveland emerged from halftime energized.

All series long, the Warriors had used the third quarter to strangle the Cavaliers. At home for the first time since May 23, Cleveland turned the game during that period instead. The Cavaliers took their biggest lead of the series, seven points, off 16 points from Irving in the third quarter.

They went on a 10-0 run after the Warriors scored the second half’s opening bucket. With 8:59 left in the third quarter, Kevin Love made a three-pointer that gave the Cavaliers a 71-69 lead. It was their first lead in the second half of any game during the Finals.

J.R. Smith missed an off-balance three-point shot, but made up for it with a steal on the next possession. James then scored while being fouled.

A year ago, Game 3 showed the dents in the Warriors’ armor. Cleveland won that game by 30 points after being beaten handily in Games 1 and 2 in Oakland. Golden State won Game 4, lost Game 5 with Draymond Green suspended. The Cavaliers then became the first team in NBA history to win the Finals after trailing three games to one.

Wednesday’s game was not the 30-point drubbing the Warriors took in the 2016 edition. Rather, the Warriors kept a win well within their grasp throughout the game. The Cavaliers couldn’t get more than one possession ahead of the Warriors until 1:22 left in the third quarter.

Now Cleveland’s fate looks bleaker than ever.

