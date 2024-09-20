Advertisement
Ethan Garbers must get going for UCLA: Four things to watch vs. LSU

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers tries to avoid Indiana strong safety Josh Sanguinetti.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers tries to avoid Indiana strong safety Josh Sanguinetti during the Bruins’ loss on Sept. 14 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins face a tough task Saturday on the road against Louisiana State.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Discipline, respect … and what was that third pillar again?

Enthusiasm was not in abundance during the early part of UCLA football practices open to the media this week, players quietly going about their business while disregarding one of their coach’s core principles. Cornerback Kaylin Moore said coaches huddled up players a second time during one session because of a lack of energy.

Coach DeShaun Foster disputed the idea that his team was dragging after just two games, saying the energy level was “where I needed it to be” as the Bruins (1-1) prepared to face No. 16 Louisiana State (2-1) on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

But after barely beating Hawaii and faltering throughout a 29-point home loss to Indiana, UCLA needs something to get excited about. Here are four things to watch in a game that starts at 12:30 p.m. PDT and will be televised by ABC:

2

It’s Garbers’ team

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers passes during a loss to Indiana at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 14.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has said the Bruins’ offense will go as its quarterback goes, and that’s certainly been the case through two games.

Ethan Garbers’ epic struggles have coincided with his team’s slow start. He’s completed just 54.1% of his passes for 409 yards and one touchdown to go with three interceptions. His inefficiency has been especially pronounced in the red zone, where he’s completed 0 of 10 passes to rank last among Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks, according to Inside Edge.

Garbers nearly had another pass intercepted when he threw into tight coverage early in the third quarter against Indiana, the Bruins eventually forced to kick a field goal.

“Ethan shouldn’t have forced it and he knew that; he knew that instantly,” Bieniemy said. “The kid’s a competitor, he’s a smart, intelligent kid and he works hard, he takes it personally. I think it’s more of anything, sometimes we get caught up because we want to be so good in that particular moment, OK?”

Garbers will face an LSU defense that is known for its ability to pressure the quarterback, notching seven sacks in three games.

UCLA associate head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy speaks with the reporters.

3

Will they play?

Will UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia will play Saturday against LSU?
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Star defensive tackle Jay Toia apparently joined a growing list of injured players this week given his appearance on the sideline with others who were hurt.

There was no explanation from Foster, who said he no longer would provide injury updates until three hours before game time in alliance with Big Ten policy. (Foster said he would make exceptions for season-ending injuries.)

Should he be unable to play Saturday, Toia’s absence would compound a lack of depth on the defensive line. Keanu Williams was hurt against Indiana and did not practice through midweek. Gary Smith III has not played this season because of a foot injury.

That means the Bruins could rely heavily on Sitiveni Havili Kaufusi and Siale Taupaki as part of their efforts to disrupt LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, whose 10 touchdown passes are tied for second most among FBS quarterbacks.

UCLA also could be without defensive back Kanye Clark, who was hurt against Indiana, and linebacker Ale Kaho, who was sidelined during practice this week.

Pasadena, CA - September 14: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster walks off the field.

4

Awe factor

Two college football teams on exact opposite trajectories head into Week 3 of the college football season.

Just like he did in Hawaii, Foster will take his team to a visiting stadium before game day to help players envision what it will be like to play there.

Of course, Tiger Stadium will look and sound a little different with a crowd that could reach six figures.

“These are the games you come to college for,” Foster said. “I told them, ‘You don’t really get these types of atmospheres in the NFL.’ When you go to college stadiums, fans are gonna be rowdy, it’s gonna be exciting. But if you want to play big-time ball, this is a great opportunity to do that. We’re going down to LSU and Death Valley, and I think our guys are gonna be pretty pumped up to play there.”

This will be UCLA’s first game in the state of Louisiana and a homecoming of sorts for Bieniemy, a New Orleans native.

5

Hey, relax!

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster stands on the sideline during a loss to Indiana on Sept. 14.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Foster said his team’s execution issues have been tied to players being overly excited and trying to do too much, especially early in the game. UCLA has been outscored by a combined 34-7 in the first half. Coaches have tried to get players to relax.

“Let the game come to you,” Foster said of his advice. “Don’t play out of character, you know what I mean? That’s basically what we’re trying to get the guys to just settle down ‘cause once we settle down, we’re able to execute.”

Havili Kaufusi said part of the problem has been making each moment bigger than it needs to be.

“These guys, they know how important, how big every game is and they don’t want to mess it up for their teammates, they don’t want to mess it up for the coaching staff because we know how much work we’ve put in,” Havili Kaufusi said. “That’s why we have to as players do a better job of encouraging each other, that each game, we really dreamed about this stuff as a kid and just use that, like go out there and have fun and just execute, man, just play for each other, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

