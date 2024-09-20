Ethan Garbers must get going for UCLA: Four things to watch vs. LSU

Discipline, respect … and what was that third pillar again?

Enthusiasm was not in abundance during the early part of UCLA football practices open to the media this week, players quietly going about their business while disregarding one of their coach’s core principles. Cornerback Kaylin Moore said coaches huddled up players a second time during one session because of a lack of energy.

Coach DeShaun Foster disputed the idea that his team was dragging after just two games, saying the energy level was “where I needed it to be” as the Bruins (1-1) prepared to face No. 16 Louisiana State (2-1) on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

But after barely beating Hawaii and faltering throughout a 29-point home loss to Indiana, UCLA needs something to get excited about. Here are four things to watch in a game that starts at 12:30 p.m. PDT and will be televised by ABC: