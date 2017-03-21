Clippers take advantage of Lakers' bad start and never look back in 133-109 win

Fans received twinkling purple necklaces as they entered Staples Center for Tuesday night’s Lakers home game against the Clippers.

Then the other team in town quickly sapped the energy out of the building.

The Clippers beat the Lakers, 133-109, tying a season high in points scored. They took a 2-1 lead in the season series between the teams. While the Lakers won their home matchup on Christmas Day, 111-102, the Clippers beat the Lakers in January, 113-97, in what was a Clippers home game.

With the win, the Clippers improved to 43-29, bringing them within half a game of the Utah Jazz, who are the fourth seed in the Western Conference. With the loss, the Lakers fell to 20-51, still firmly in possession of the second-worst record in the NBA, a distinction that increases their chances of keeping their high first-round pick, which goes to the Philadelphia 76ers if it drops out of the top three.

The game got out of hand quickly and was decided long before it officially ended.

None of the Clippers starters played in the fourth quarter, with point guard Chris Paul scoring a game-high 27 through three quarters and shooting guard J.J. Redick scoring 24 points in 17 minutes.

Meanwhile on the other end, the Lakers’ start was bad, and so was the finish to the first half.

The Clippers opened the game on a 13-2 run and made nine of their first 13 shots. They then went on a 23-5 run in the second quarter to take their lead from nine to 27. Clippers reserve guard Jamal Crawford scored nine points during the run.

The Lakers were outscored 37-16 in the second quarter and trailed 70-40 after two quarters.

At halftime, Lakers Coach Luke Walton benched his entire starting five. He opened the third quarter with Corey Brewer, Tyler Ennis, Tarik Black, David Nwaba and Thomas Robinson.

Robinson offered an energetic effort, scoring 16 points in 10 minutes, but it did little to dent the Lakers’ first-half deficit.

