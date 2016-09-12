Report: Dwight Howard released from hospital after being treated for dehydration

NBA star Dwight Howard was released Monday morning after an overnight hospital stay in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Multiple media reports have said the onetime Laker became ill on a plane flight late Sunday night and was taken to a hospital after landing in Atlanta. He is said to have been treated for dehydration.

Howard was on his way back from a promotional trip in China for his shoe sponsor, Peak.

The Hawks, who signed Howard to a three-year, $75-million contract during the off-season, have not commented on the situation.