Five takeaways from the Lakers' 100-89 win over the Philadelphia 76ers

Eight was enough for the Lakers and on Friday night that’s where their losing streak ended.

There was a lot of talk about “process” from both sides on Friday. The 76ers no longer have to acknowledge that they are going through their process, but the Lakers do have to occasionally remind themselves that wins and losses aren't what this season is about.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s game:

1.) Luke Walton admitted that the Lakers’ focus shifted after their early success. "I think starting with the coaches, we got away from what our main message was going into the season, and that's the process,” Walton said before the game. “A checklist of things that we need to worry about as far as what we need to do consistently to be a better team down the road. To develop the right culture and habits that we want, and not judging our success on the wins and losses. I think it’s important we get our minds as a team, as players, as coaches, back on those little things.”

2.) After the game, Walton didn’t say that change in focus was why the Lakers won. Rather, he pointed to his players’ competitiveness. He admitted it might have helped not having the pressure of needing a win.

3.) Julius Randle and Luke Walton have a similar habit. When things are going well, they note what didn’t. So just as Randle brought up the Lakers’ third quarter, in which they saw a 22-point lead shrink to a 10-point lead, Walton brought up Randle's reaction when surrounded by opposing players. He wants Randle to get rid of the ball in a timely fashion in those situations. It again showed a relatability between player and coach.

4.) Speaking of Randle, he is playing through some soreness in his torso, which leads to having ice packs wrapped around his waist when he isn’t playing. Randle has dealt with hip pointer injuries this season.

5.) Larry Nance Jr. pinned this on the Lakers’ struggles recently, saying they recovered from it Friday night. “Sustained energy,” he said. “What’s been happening is we start the first couple minutes quick and we kind of hit a wall, energy-wise. We had pretty good energy throughout [against the 76ers.] … Our energy was always there and that's the biggest thing tonight.”

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Twitter: @taniaganguli