Celtics topple Lakers in another forgettable game

Throughout the history of the NBA, the Lakers and Celtics have faced each other in dozens of memorable, even historic games.

Friday night’s was entirely forgettable.

Green-clad Celtics fans dotted Staples Center, the Lakers wore throwback jerseys resembling those they wore during their 1987 championship, and the Boston Celtics embarrassed the Lakers, 115-95.

Every Celtics starter scored in double figures, led by point guard Isaiah Thomas, who had 18 points and eight assists. Center Al Horford had 17 points on eight-of-12 shooting.

Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram took only two shots and didn’t score. Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 20 points — all of them in the third quarter. Julius Randle (13) and D’Angelo Russell (17) were the only other Lakers to reach double figures.

The Lakers trailed by 25 points, 70-45, at halftime, and things got worse after that.

The low point came with 4 minutes 50 seconds left in the third quarter, when Thomas threw an assist off the backboard to Jaylen Brown for a dunk in transition. The flashy score put the Lakers down 31.

Then the Lakers seemed to muster some pride. To close the third quarter, Los Angeles orchestrated a 20-4 run and cut the Celtics’ lead to 15. Clarkson scored 15 points during that run.

The Lakers could get no closer than 13 points, though. The Celtics used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to keep the Lakers at bay.

