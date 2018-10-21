Lakers show fury and fight, which might cost them in short term

For the first 43 minutes of LeBron James’ home debut as a Laker, Staples Center was more alive and expectant than it has been in years.
Finally, after the Lakers spent years selling hope and their glorious history and transformational potential of their draft picks, they've given their fans something real, something proven, in James. He rose to the occasion Saturday night, and he lifted his teammates with him.
James dunked. He rebounded. He brought excitement that had been missing here for too long and he kept the Lakers within striking distance of the Houston Rockets, an elite team in the West.
And then came the Fisticuffs on Figueroa, a melee that broke out with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Houston up by one. “It was a great atmosphere up until that point,” Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony said.
When the dust cleared the Lakers were left to ponder a couple of losses. The Rockets pulled away in the final minutes and ran off with a 124-115 victory, leaving James 0-2 as a Laker and highlighting defensive weaknesses the Lakers must resolve. The other loss is the potentially lengthy suspension forward Brandon Ingram faces after he returned to a scrum he started by shoving Rockets guard James Harden and unleashed a roundhouse punch to the head of Houston’s Chris Paul.
Paul had become incensed when, he claimed, Lakers guard Rajon Rondo spat in his face. Ingram, Paul and Rondo were ejected for throwing punches, which prompted Lakers fans to cheer Rondo, a former enemy, and jeer Paul, whom fans had wanted to see in a Lakers uniform and haven’t forgiven former NBA Commissioner David Stern for nullifying a 2011 trade that would have brought Paul to the Lakers.
This wasn’t the first time Paul has gotten into a confrontation at Staples Center: In January, after the Rockets lost to Paul’s former Clippers team, Paul was one of four players who reportedly tried to access the Clippers’ locker room via back hallways in order to continue on-court hostilities against then-Clipper Austin Rivers. Security stopped them from making a full-scale invasion.
NBA fights rarely escalate to the level seen Saturday night, but this was a supercharged occasion. Houston’s James Ennis III had ratcheted tension when he clotheslined Lakers guard Josh Hart with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter, drawing a flagrant foul 1
“Sometimes, tempers flare,” Hart said. Asked if Ennis should have been ejected, Hart again was cautious. “That’s not my call,” he said.
James, who put Paul in a bear hug to try to defuse the incident, said he was trying to be a peacemaker and calm things down. He also said he didn’t see or say anything about what happened to his teammates afterward.
“The atmosphere was great, the fans were extremely excited, we gave them everything that we could,” said James, who led the Lakers with 24 points and contributed five assists and five rebounds. “Wish we could have given them more, get this win. But it was very electric.”
He also said he’s not disappointed with the Lakers’ 0-2 record. “Understand that we are going to have some struggles, some early struggles. And nobody said it was going to be easy,” he said. “Not disappointed in nothing that we did tonight. Had some miscues down the stretch, had some missed shots, that’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.”
The Lakers' crumbling after the melee could be curable, part of the learning process for a team that’s still seeking cohesion.
“Offensively, they just kept getting buckets,” Kyle Kuzma said. “Something we can get better at starting with me. They kind of picked on me. I need to get better [defensively] so I don’t get picked on.”
Kuzma also said he liked the fire shown by Ingram, who had been smarting after being pushed by Harden a few minutes earlier. “There’s definitely a time and place,” Kuzma said, “but at the end of the day I’d rather see a guy with some fight in him.”
The Lakers might have won the fight on Saturday but they lost the game. It was exciting and a tantalizing hint of things to come, but it wasn't a win.
“We got a long way to go to get to the Rockets, to get to a lot of teams in the Western Conference, they’ve been together for so long,” James said. “We will learn from our mistakes and continue to get better.
“We had our chances [Saturday] and we will take this opportunity to go over things we could did more, did better, be frustrated at certain things we did, look back on things, but when you wake up tomorrow, it’s a new day, it’s a new opportunity and you leave things in the past and get on with the future. Tonight, whenever time guys go to bed, when they wake up tomorrow, they got a fresh mind and they can move on.”