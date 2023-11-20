Lakers-Rockets takeaways: Anthony Davis’ ‘aggressive’ third-quarter surge provides spark

The first play of the second half was designed for Anthony Davis in the post and he delivered with a four-foot turnaround off a pass from Cam Reddish. The second play of the second half was also designed for Davis in the post and he delivered again with a six-foot turnaround off a pass from LeBron James. The third straight play in the second half was designed for Davis yet again and once more he delivered with a 10-foot turnaround off a pass from D’Angelo Russell.

The plan, obviously, was for the Lakers to feed Davis in the post and to feed him some more.

Davis overwhelmed the Houston Rockets in the paint, scoring 13 of his 27 points in the third quarter.

His foul trouble — Davis eventually fouled out with 58 seconds left — was all that kept him from being even more of a force down low.

“Yeah, it just allowed me to be aggressive,” Davis said. “Obviously, the foul trouble kind of slowed it down... When I’m able to have that much room when they are not doubling, it gives me a lot of room to operate either for myself or make plays for my team. When I catch it down there, I just try to be aggressive and go score.”

Here are four takeaways from the Lakers’ 105-104 win over the Rockets Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.