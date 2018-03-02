Five takeaways from the Lakers' 131-113 win over the Miami Heat

1. The Lakers opened the game making seven of their first eight shots and didn't cool much from there. Their 59.5% shooting overall was the best they've shot as a team since 2014. They even made 55.2% of their three-pointers, making 16. "We were sharing the ball," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "We were pushing it. We were playing at the pace we like to play at. We were making the simple extra pass instead of trying to pull quick shots or try to make spectacular passes. We were just making the simple one. That's what a lot of times leads to good open rhythm shots and we were able to make some of those tonight."