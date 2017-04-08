Five takeaways from the Lakers' 98-94 win over the Sacramento Kings

The Lakers are 3-1 in April, winning games they shouldn’t in many senses.

Their latest was a 98-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Here are five takeaways from Friday night’s game at Staples Center.

1. At this late point in the season many teams lack incentive to win. The Kings, at 31-48, aren’t in the playoff hunt. They won’t be well positioned for the draft lottery, but their pick still depends on their record. They rested three players — Kosta Koufos, Ty Lawson and Garrett Temple. The Spurs limited several of their players against the Lakers. It becomes a game of attrition at a certain point, and one that has consequences counter to the general objective of games. It also makes it harder for the Lakers, who keep winning, to properly position themselves for next month’s draft lottery without creating a losing culture.

2. Lakers Coach Luke Walton has already started formulating a plan for each player for the off-season. Three games remain, but Walton said planning ahead would prevent a scramble when the season ends.

3. Brandon Ingram plans to spend the off-season working on his body, his jumper and deficiencies in his game. He’s played well since the All Star break. The coach’s advice? “Do more. You always can do more, whether it’s leading the team, whether it’s making the team win, being aware on the basketball court.”

4. David Nwaba wanted to play. But since he had played almost 70 minutes of basketball between Wednesday’s Lakers game and Thursday’s D-Fenders playoff game, Walton held him out. It’s the coach’s responsibility, Walton said, to protect the players, sometimes from themselves. Nwaba will return to the D-Fenders for Saturday’s playoff game.

5. The Kings committed 23 turnovers, nine more than the Lakers. It was a testament to the Lakers’ defense. That’s why the Lakers were able to overcome a first quarter in which they shot 31.8% while the Kings shot better than 60%.

