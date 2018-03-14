Five takeaways from the Lakers' 112-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets

1. Lonzo Ball almost notched a double-double without reaching double figures in points. Ball had trouble scoring, making only two of 11 shots from the field, but he was solid for the Lakers everywhere else. He finished with nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals, two blocked shots and four turnovers in 40 minutes. When he finally scored (Ball missed his first seven shots), it was at a critical moment. He gave the Lakers the lead for good, 90-89, with a three-pointer. "I just know in crunch time you gotta do what you can to help your team win," Ball said. Lakers coach Luke Walton said he liked most of Ball's shots, but he was quick to point out the guard's other statistics when asked about Ball's shot selection. Ball led the team with a plus-18 in the plus-minus category.