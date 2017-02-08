Lakers let game against Pistons slip away in the third quarter

Game 2 of the Lakers’ new era didn’t go quite as well as Game 1 did.

Against a more locked-in opponent than they faced two nights ago, the Lakers succumbed in the third quarter again and suffered a double-digit loss to the Detroit Pistons, 121-102.

The Lakers’ record falls to 18-37 while the Pistons improved to 25-28.

The Lakers — featuring a new look with rookie Brandon Ingram and center Tarik Black in the starting lineup in place of veterans Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov — gathered a 121-107 victory over the Knicks on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Lakers were outscored by 24 points, 70-46, in the paint. Detroit center Andre Drummond had 24 points and 17 rebounds, while forward Jon Leuer added 20 points.

The Pistons only converted the Lakers’ 12 first-half turnovers into six points. By that luck, and some strong effort for second-chance points, the Lakers cut the Pistons’ lead to six at halftime. While Detroit led by as many as 10 in the first half, the score was 56-50 at the break.

That luck would change.

Within the first two minutes of the second half, the Lakers turned the ball over twice, and both times the Pistons capitalized with dunks, setting a tone for the rest of the game.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli