LeBron James makes a courtside appearance in Lakers' summer league win over Pistons

The door to the loading dock opened with no fanfare and in walked LeBron James.
He wore a black hat, a white T-shirt and purple and gold shorts that said “Lakers” across the front. It was the first time James wore a Lakers’ logo in public, the first concrete image of the team’s great summer coup.
After a few pleasantries in the annals of the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, James strolled out toward the court seconds before the Lakers’ summer league game tipped off against the Detroit Pistons. As fans populating the Lakers-heavy crowd spotted him, they stood up and cheered.
As James took his courtside seat, then rose to meet Josh Hart near the three-point line, the new teammates shared a hug. A crowd of photographers made a half circle around James and his associates, but a league employee quickly ushered them off the court.
A game was set to start, after all.
The Lakers summer league team continued its Las Vegas dominance on Sunday with their special guest in attendance. The Lakers beat the Pistons 101-78 to advance to the semifinals of Las Vegas Summer League. They will play the winner between Cleveland and Toronto on Monday. The Lakers’ summer league team is 5-0 in Las Vegas and have won the last 11 games they’ve played in Las Vegas Summer league between last year’s tournament and this year’s.
Last season, James watched the Lakers in a summer league game they played right after the Cavaliers. He wore purple to that game and sat courtside, causing a stir of speculation about what that might mean.
This time, James had been in Las Vegas for a few days, but with the Lakers off Friday and Saturday, had to wait until Sunday to catch his new team in action. James agreed to sign a four-year deal with the Lakers on July 1. He signed his contract on July 9 at his home in Brentwood, with his agent Rich Paul and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in attendance.
Since then, James skipped the fanfare. He never held up his jersey at a news conference announcing his arrival. He never spoke with reporters about why he made this decision. He doesn’t plan to speak publicly until July 30 when his I Promise school opens in Akron, Ohio.
Sunday’s game featured his first public appearance as a Laker.
He clapped and pumped his fists for impressive plays. When Lakers rookie Svi Mykhailiuk released the ball midway through the first quarter, James exclaimed “Cash only!” just before it sank through the net. As Jeff Ayers worked his way to the basket to put the Lakers up 14-3, James called out, “Good move, Jeff.”
Before halftime, Brandon Ingram arrived for his first taste of summer league action and stopped to say hello to James before he took his seat. Ingram, heading into his third season with the Lakers, played in only part of one game during last year’s summer league before the Lakers shut him down to avoid injury. This year, he’s outgrown the event but came as a spectator.
Without a future star to cheer — the Lakers had anticipated lottery picks playing in summer league for the previous four seasons — crowds were lighter at this year’s games than they had been in years past.
This year, for one game, the most important Laker sat courtside.