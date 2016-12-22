Lakers' Julius Randle will miss game at Miami as he awaits the birth of his child

Lakers forward Julius Randle will not be with the team on Thursday night as they face the Miami Heat.

Randle hopped on a plane back to Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon in an effort to be with his fiancee when she delivers their first child.

"I just love kids," Randle said on Wednesday. "I grew up in a single-parent household. Just the opportunity to raise my son ... to be able to raise him and give him the love and emotional support and the guidance that I didn't really have as a kid is kind of unique for me."

Although his fiancee, Kendra Shaw, is due to deliver next week, Randle has been on watch for his son's arrival throughout the Lakers' road trip. This trip began Dec. 12 in Sacramento.

This is the second time during the Lakers' seven-game road trip that Randle has swung back to Los Angeles for his fiancee. He flew across the country from Charlotte, N.C., after the Lakers arrived there Sunday, following a Saturday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After spending part of Sunday and most of Monday with Shaw, Randle took a red-eye back to Charlotte in time for the Lakers' shoot-around on Tuesday morning.

"He needs to make up his mind," Randle said lightly, after that morning's shoot-around.

Randle is unlikely to return in time for the Lakers' game Friday against the Orlando Magic, but his status is not yet certain.

