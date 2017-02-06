Coach Luke Walton touches base with Magic Johnson, who'll serve Lakers in advisory role.

After days of phone tag, Lakers Coach Luke Walton finally connected with Magic Johnson on Monday.

It was the first time since Johnson rejoined the Lakers in an advisory role that the two spoke to each other.

“I was excited to hear that he wants in and wants to grind,” Walton said. “That’s what we need. We need to attack this thing as a group, and hearing that from him was reassuring that he’s willing to put in that time.”

The Lakers are in the middle of a 10-day, five-game trip while Staples Center prepares for the Grammy Awards. Walton said when he returns to Los Angeles, and when Johnson’s schedule allows, the two will meet to discuss what his day-to-day role will be with the team.

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet last week, Johnson said he was open to whatever role Walton wanted for him with the players.

Walton said he looks forward to being able to have Johnson to advise point guard D’Angelo Russell on the position, and advise the 6-foot-9 rookie Brandon Ingram on running an offense at that height.

“There’s some things that when we talk we might disagree on but you know, remove yourself from the situation, I might say, ‘Hey, if Magic Johnson thinks D’Angelo needs to do this from the point guard position, then let’s change our position on it and roll with that,’” Walton said. “It’s kind of my philosophy in coaching the staff I hired was different personalities and different beliefs in the game of basketball because I like hearing everyone’s opinion and making the final decision from that. Obviously, being able to get his opinion is a valuable one.”

Metta’s world

Late in the Lakers’ double-digit win over the New York Knicks, the crowd turned decidedly one-note.

They wanted Metta World Peace in the game. They wouldn’t rest until they had it.

With 1 minute 58 seconds left, World Peace checked in at his hometown arena. He hit a 14-foot step-back jumper that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony teased him.

“He was like, ‘They put the old man in,’” World Peace said. “Hey, man, I’m the old man, but I’m in good condition, I can keep up. I keep up.”

World Peace grew up in New York City and played at Madison Square Garden in high school, and also while briefly playing for the Knicks.

As a reporter asked if this could be his final time playing at the iconic arena, Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. shouted from a nearby locker.

“Two more years!” Nance said.

World Peace liked the sentiment.

“I can still play, I’m still really good,” he said. “The main thing is I enjoy playing ... as long as I’m having fun. But these guys are really good. Hopefully get the Lakers back to the playoffs and hopefully I can be a part of that ride. But we’ll see.”

Etc.

As he fell ill with pneumonia and then went through the recovery process, Julius Randle played only six minutes of the past four games. On Monday he started and played 17 minutes. …

Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson paid a visit to the Philippines’ consulate in New York on Sunday. He met with a Filipino senator and some members of the Filipino community. “It’s cool to be able to touch that because they always support me and show me a lot of love,” said Clarkson, whose mother is Filipino. “I feel that a lot especially with all the love and support they show me all the time. Even when I go to the country I always have a great time, a great experience.” …

Russell played only 19:31 after playing more than 30 minutes in each of the Lakers’ previous three games.

