Kings' DeMarcus Cousins hits a free throw to beat the Lakers, 97-96

Lou Williams is the Lakers closer and on Tuesday night he tried to do his part.

Williams hit a three-pointer with one minute and 45 seconds left in the game to tie the Kings for the first time in the fourth quarter. A little more than a minute later, he did it again, tying the game at 96 with less than 30 seconds to go.

Then, with nine seconds left in the game, Williams got the ball after a missed free throw by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, and elevated for a shot at the buzzer. That one, though, didn’t fall.

The Lakers lost to Sacramento, 97-96, falling to 19-38 while the Kings improved to 24-32.

Cousins finished the game with 40 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter including the final go-ahead free throw. Williams finished with 19 fourth-quarter points as he tried to lift the Lakers to their second win of the season against the Kings.

The Kings now lead the season series, 2-1 with one more game remaining at Staples Center.

Williams was the only Lakers player to eclipse 20 points. Julius Randle and Nick Young joined him in double-digit scoring. Young had 10 points on three-of-10 shooting while Randle scored 11 points, making five of 11 shots.

Center Timofey Mozgov played his first minutes since being taken out of the starting lineup last week. He played 11 minutes, scored four points and grabbed three rebounds.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli