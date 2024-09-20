Advertisement
New Shohei Ohtani book chronicling his journey from Japan to the Dodgers on sale now

A book cover features a photo of Shohei Ohtani smiling and running on the baseball path
The L.A. Times book “Ohtani’s Journey” is available for sale now at store.latimes.com.
(Ohtani photo: Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
He’s a unicorn. A once-in-a-generation talent. A two-way superstar who has never met a record he cannot break.

Shohei Ohtani continuously delivers surprises and delights fans, reaching new heights after joining the star-studded Dodgers lineup. He created the 50-50 club, becoming the first MLB player to record 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs in a single season.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

In the new book “Ohtani’s Journey,” the Los Angeles Times award-winning staff take readers behind the scenes of Ohtani’s path from a rural town in northern Japan to success as an MLB pitcher and hitter in Anaheim before reaching unprecedented heights with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 160-page hardcover book, which sells for $45, is now available for pre-order, with shipping scheduled to begin on Dec. 9. If you go to the L.A. Times online shop, you can pre-order the book at a discounted price of $38 for a limited time.

