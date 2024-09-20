New Shohei Ohtani book chronicling his journey from Japan to the Dodgers on sale now
He’s a unicorn. A once-in-a-generation talent. A two-way superstar who has never met a record he cannot break.
Shohei Ohtani continuously delivers surprises and delights fans, reaching new heights after joining the star-studded Dodgers lineup. He created the 50-50 club, becoming the first MLB player to record 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs in a single season.
What unfolded at loanDepot Park on Thursday transcended what many thought ever possible in the sport — even for someone like Shohei Ohtani.
In the new book “Ohtani’s Journey,” the Los Angeles Times award-winning staff take readers behind the scenes of Ohtani’s path from a rural town in northern Japan to success as an MLB pitcher and hitter in Anaheim before reaching unprecedented heights with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 160-page hardcover book, which sells for $45, is now available for pre-order, with shipping scheduled to begin on Dec. 9. If you go to the L.A. Times online shop, you can pre-order the book at a discounted price of $38 for a limited time.
More to Read
Are you a true-blue fan?
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.