Magic's three-point avalanche buries Lakers

With a three-point barrage in the third quarter, the Orlando Magic felled a lifeless Lakers team on Wednesday.
They were each their own little daggers and they fell through the net demoralizing the Lakers little by little.
"It's embarrassing a little bit," forward Brandon Ingram said. "Just because it's so wide open. They have so much confidence. They're out there having fun, clapping around. Some of us have our heads down. At that point we just gotta compete better."
The Magic made nine three pointers in the third quarter, which set a franchise record for three-pointers made in any quarter. They missed only four, with the fourth being a last-second heave at the quarter-ending buzzer. Guard Evan Fournier made four of his five three-point attempts in the third quarter.
By the end of the period, the Magic had a 20-point lead and the Lakers had little hope of recovery.
"When we are getting blown by just one on one, individually getting blown by, it just collapses your defense," coach Luke Walton said. "You have no choice but either at that point swarm to the ball and stop it or give up a layup. Give them credit, those guards were getting by our guys, we collapsed, they kicked it out to shooters, and they knocked down shots."
To make matters worse for the Lakers, while the Magic couldn't miss from three, the Lakers only made four of 20 three-pointers.
Walton offers condolences
Walton opened his pregame news conference offering condolences to the families of former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, who were killed in a car crash at about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday.
"I got to know him over his career and he was a great guy, really was a lot of fun to be around, did some different charity events with him," Walton said. "It is very sad. Our thoughts and prayers from our team and organization for him and his family."
Statistical leaders
The Lakers allowed five three-pointers to Fournier, three to Marreese Speights, who led all scorers with 21 points, and three more to Mario Hezonja.
Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson each scored 20 points for the Lakers, tied for the team high, though Clarkson did not play at all in the fourth quarter.
Etc.
The Lakers played without starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who missed his eighth game with a sprained knee. … The Magic played without starting forward Aaron Gordon, who missed the game with a hip injury. …The Lakers flew to New York after the game, where they will play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
