Lakers fight off 76ers 107-104 and snap a five-game losing streak

Brandon Ingram caught the ball without a defender anywhere near him on a pass from Lonzo Ball. With about a second remaining in the game, Ingram released a perfect arching three-pointer that swished through the net for the go-ahead basket with 0.8 seconds left in the game.

The Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-104 snapping a five-game losing streak and starting their road trip with a win.

Ingram scored 21 points and made two three-pointers, including the game’s dagger.

Ball finished with 10 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons scored 12 points with 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Joel Embiid, who scored 46 points in the teams’ first meeting, scored 33 on Thursday night with six assists and seven rebounds.

Julius Randle’s game wasn’t perfect, but as the 76ers pushed to erase a once-16-point Lakers lead, Randle scored off screen-and-roll plays to keep the game within reach.

He finished with 16 points on seven-of-15 shooting, but his defense late in the game on Embiid was also critical.

